CJI Gavai inaugurates law university building in Nagpur

Nagpur: Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai on Sunday inaugurated the administrative building and Central library building of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) in Nagpur.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Gavai, who is also the chancellor of MNLU, asked the faculty and students to make the university one of the best in the world.

He also recalled the decade-long journey of the institution, thanked all those who contributed towards it, and hailed the support of Fadnavis and Gadkari.