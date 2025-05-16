CJI chides SCBA for not holding Justice Bela Trivedi farewell event

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Friday deprecated the decision of the Supreme Court Bar Association of not holding the usual farewell ceremony for retiring judge Justice Bela M Trivedi.

"I must deprecate openly, because I believe in speaking plainly... The association (SCBA) ought not to have been such a stand,” said the CJI while presiding over a ceremonial bench also comprising Justices Trivedi and Augustine George Masih.

The CJI, however, praised SCBA president and senior advocate Kapil Sibal and vice president Rachna Srivastava for their presence before it during the proceedings despite the bar body not holding the usual function for Justice Trivedi in the evening.

"I am grateful to Kapil Sibal and Rachna Srivastava, both of them are here. But the stand taken by the association, I must deprecate openly… On such an occasion, such a stand ought to have not be taken by the association," he said.

“So therefore, I am openly appreciating Sibal and Srivastava for their presence. Despite the resolution of their bodies, they are here. But what has been lost by the association, the presence of the full house here, vindicates that she is a very very good judge. There are different types of judges, but that should not be a factor to deny what ought to have been granted,” the CJI said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Justice Masih.

“Strangely enough, as has already been expressed by the chief (CJI), I I feel sorry, but I must say that traditions need to be followed, and they are to be respected. I am sure good traditions should always continue,” Justice Masih said.

The CJI, in his address, hailed Justice Trivedi for her rise from the district judiciary to the apex court and delivering justice with hard work and dedication. “She should always be known for fairness, firmness, carefulness, hard work, devotion, dedication, industry, integrity…,” he said.

CJI Gavai said that the Supreme Court endorsed Justice Trivedi's integrity and fairness.

"She has always been fair, known for her hard work, integrity....Justice Trivedi, you have been a valuable asset for our judiciary, as you embark on a new journey, I wish you all the best," CJI Gavai said.

As a matter of practice, the SCBA holds farewell functions for retiring apex court judges and an exceptional decision is taken in Justice Trivedi’s case possibly because of some decisions that have gone against lawyers affiliated to the bar body.

Justice Trivedi, who was considered as a tough judge, had ordered a CBI probe against few lawyers in relation to alleged filing of a fake plea in the top court using a forged ‘vakaltnama’ (power of attorney).

She had rejected the vehement plea of many bar leaders for mercy for the lawyers.

Recently, Justice Trivedi called for strict action against a few advocates for their alleged misconduct in filing a plea and later refused to accept their apologies.

She, during the hearing, had rued that some bar leaders were pressuring her not to pass the harsh order against fellow lawyers.