CJI Chandrachud says he moonlighted as radio jockey at All India Radio

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud recently revealed that he moonlighted as a Radio Jockey (RJ) on All India Radio (AIR). CJI Chandrachud said he moonlighted as an RJ and hosted shows such as 'Play It Cool', 'A Date With You', and 'Sunday Request' on AIR while he still worked as a lawyer. This was revealed at a conference CJI Chandrachud addressed recently. A clip of it was posted by Bar & Bench on its Twitter page.



Moonlighting means taking up side gigs for some extra cash while having regular employment. At the conference, CJI Chandrachud said: "Not many are aware of this, but I moonlighted as a radio jockey in my early 20s in All India Radio (AIR), doing programs like 'Play It Cool', 'Date with You', or 'Sunday Request'." CJI Chandrachud also revealed that he has a love for music and after he's home, he listens to it.

CJI Chandrachud said: "My love for music persists only even today. So, after I am done with the music of the lawyers, which is not always music to the ears, I go back and listen to music which is music to the ears, every day of my life."

Moonlighting has recently been frowned upon by several companies in India. In October 2022, IT company Happiest Minds Technologies sacked a few employees who were found working at a second job.

The issue of moonlighting or dual employment has emerged as a big talking point in the IT industry ever since Wipro chairman Rishad Premji red-flagged the issue on Twitter, equating it to "cheating", with several companies wading into the issue and making it clear at their end that they do not approve of dual employment by their employees.