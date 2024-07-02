Civil services prelims result declared

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the 2024 civil services (preliminary) examination on Monday. The exam was conducted on June 16. The Commission has informed candidates that detailed information, including marks, cut-off scores, and answer keys, will be made available on the UPSC website only after the completion of the entire civil services examination and Indian Forest Service examination process. This means the information will be accessible only after the declaration of the final results.

To assist candidates, the UPSC has set up a facilitation counter near the examination hall building at its premises in Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates seeking any information or clarification regarding their results can visit this counter.