Civil Aviation Ministry to work on 100-day action plan: Minister Naidu

New Delhi: New Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said his ministry will soon come out with a 100-day action plan and find ways to bring down prices of air tickets.



Soon after taking over as the Civil Aviation Minister, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Naidu said one of his most important priorities would be to create an "ease of flying" scenario in civil aviation as air travel is becoming more and more approachable to the common man, and that has always been the motto of the NDA government.

The 36-year-old three-time MP is the youngest Cabinet Minister in the Modi 3.0 government.

On a question related to high air ticket prices, the minister said, "I am going to hold review meetings. Definitely, my intention would be to bring down the (ticket) prices because that is a challenge for the common man. Our intention is to take air travel to the common man, unless you make it affordable, it is not going to happen".

Naidu further said the ministry will prepare a 100-day action plan as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He (Modi) has a grand vision for India, and we also have a vision for our civil aviation department and we are going to create a 100-day plan...we want to lay a strong foundation on the foundations that have been already laid by my previous ministers," he noted.

He emphasised the focus of his ministry would be to make civil aviation or air travel in the country more accessible to the common man

"I'm stressing the word 'ease of flying', let it be, in the sense of the comfort, or the convenience or the safety, security, whatever aspects it comes regarding the passenger that is choosing air travel, we would make him the core of whatever planning or thought process we are going through today," the new minister said.

The focus will also be on making air travel more convenient and comfortable for passengers.

Naidu further said the regional connectivity scheme UDAN would be extended to more Tier II and Tier III cities. Besides, the DigiYatra facility will be made applicable to all airports.

The minister also emphasised that under the leadership of Modi, the NDA alliance is very stable, and all the alliance partners are very happy with their roles and responsibilities.

To remarks by the opposition INDIA block regarding portfolio allocations to NDA partners, Naidu said no NDA partner has said anything against the allocation of ministries.

"INDIA is making comments on this. How is that possible? If we are not happy, we are not satisfied, we should be the people who should comment on it. I am saying it strongly again and again that the NDA team is very strongly united because we are all committed not just politically, we are committed to building this nation," he noted.

Naidu said he was extremely happy to be given the responsibility of leading the Civil Aviation Ministry and thanked TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the opportunity to join the Cabinet and Prime Minister Modi for assigning the ministry.