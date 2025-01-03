CISF logs 6-year low in personnel suicides

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday announced a significant reduction in suicides among its personnel in 2024, recording the lowest number—15 cases—in six years. This marks a milestone for the paramilitary force, which guards vital installations across India, including nuclear plants, civil airports, and historical monuments.

According to official data, the suicide rate within the CISF for 2024 was 9.86 per lakh personnel, a notable decline from previous years. With an operational strength of over 1.51 lakh personnel, the force saw 25 suicides in 2023, 26 in 2022, 21 in 2021, 18 in 2020, and 17 in 2019.

A CISF spokesperson attributed this achievement to proactive mental health measures. “The CISF has implemented several creditable steps, leading to a reduction of over 40 per cent in the suicide rate compared to 2023,” the spokesperson said. The force’s 2024 suicide rate also fell below the national average of 12.4 per lakh, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2022—a first in the last five years.

Key measures adopted by the CISF include personalised engagement under the ‘Know Your Men and Hear Your Men’ initiative, stress management programmes involving yoga and games, and tele-counselling services. More than 4,200 personnel availed tele-counselling services last year. Additionally, an online grievance redressal mechanism and mental health recommendations by AIIMS were implemented to tackle stress and anxiety among troops. A newly launched transfer and posting policy aimed at ensuring a better work-life balance for the force’s non-gazetted rank officials, who make up 98 per cent of its strength, has also contributed to this success. The CISF emphasised its commitment to the well-being of its personnel. “Our efforts are focused on addressing mental health issues and creating a supportive environment for our force members,” the spokesperson added.

The CISF, operating under the Union Home Ministry, secures 359 units nationwide, including the Taj Mahal, Red Fort and Parliament House, apart from protecting VVIPs.