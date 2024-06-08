CISF constable suspended, held for allegedly slapping Kangana

New Delhi: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur was arrested after allegedly slapping newly-elected Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport for “disrespecting farmers,” sources said on Friday. Kaur has also been suspended and an investigation has been launched. The CISF, tasked with providing security at airports, had also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident. The incident occurred as Ranaut was boarding a flight to Delhi.



The altercation was reportedly triggered by a past statement from Ranaut during the 2020 farmers’ protest. She had claimed on social media that an elderly woman at the protest was being paid Rs 100 to sit there, a post she later deleted after backlash.

A video recorded by onlookers shows Ranaut being escorted to the security checkpoint where the incident took place, though the alleged slap is not captured. Ranaut later posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), describing the incident and expressing concerns about rising terrorism in Punjab.

Ranaut faced criticism in February 2021 after calling protesting farmers “terrorists” in response to a post by singer Rihanna supporting the farmers’ protest. This post was also deleted after backlash.

Following her arrest and suspension, Kaur posted on X, stating she was not afraid of losing her job and was ready to lose many such jobs for her mother’s respect. Farmer groups, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have expressed support for Kaur and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Mohali Police are investigating the case and reviewing CCTV footage to determine the next steps. with agency inputs