CISF constable arrested for allegedly slapping MP Kangana Ranaut

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, Kulwinder Kaur, was arrested on Friday for allegedly slapping newly-elected Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, reportedly in response to the actor's past remarks about farmers.

The incident, which took place on Thursday as Ranaut was preparing to board a flight to Delhi, led to Kaur's suspension and the filing of a police case against her. Sources revealed that the confrontation was provoked by Ranaut's previous comments on the farmers' protests.

Kaur, who cited personal reasons for her actions, referred to Ranaut's controversial statement during the 2020 farmers' protest. Ranaut had posted on social media, suggesting that an elderly woman at the protest was paid ₹100 to participate, a post she later deleted following public outrage.

Video footage from the airport shows Ranaut being escorted to the security checkpoint, where an argument ensues before she is led away. The video does not capture the alleged slap, but the altercation is evident.

Following the incident, Ranaut posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), recounting her version of events. She claimed that the guard hit her unprovoked and used expletives, allegedly because Kaur supported the farmers' cause. Ranaut expressed concerns over rising terrorism in Punjab, questioning how such incidents should be addressed.

Ranaut has a history of inflammatory remarks regarding the farmers' protests. In February 2021, she responded to singer Rihanna's tweet about the protests by calling the demonstrators "terrorists" and accusing them of attempting to divide India, a post she subsequently removed.

The farmers' protests, which began in 2020/21, drew significant attention both domestically and internationally. Throughout the agitation, Ranaut frequently criticized the protests and questioned their legitimacy, often making headlines for her contentious comments.

During her election campaign, Ranaut's convoy was blocked by protestors in Chandigarh, further highlighting the tension between her and the agitating farmers.