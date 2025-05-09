Choice of de-escalation is with Pak: Foreign Secy

NEW DELHI: The choice of de-escalation is with Pakistan as it escalated the situation with the Pahalgam terror attack and India only responded to it through Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday.

At a media briefing, Misri said escalation started from that side (Pakistan) with the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. “Our approach is not to escalate the situation, we only responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack,” he said.

On de-escalation of the situation, Misri said, “Pakistan escalated the situation, we only responded. Choice is with Pakistan.”

India’s military operations under ‘Operation Sindoor’ were measured, defensive, and aimed solely at neutralising terror infrastructure, he said.

The media briefing by the Foreign Secretary came a day after Pakistan launched a failed drone and missile offensive targeting multiple Indian military installations across northern and western India—a move India termed as “escalatory and provocative.”

Strongly refuting the claims that India initiated the tensions, Misri said: “Let’s be very clear—the escalation began with the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.” He said that at the UNSC meeting, Pakistan opposed mention of the role of terror group The Resistance Force (TRF), a shadow outfit of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, when it had already claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

The Foreign Secretary also said the retaliatory actions of Pakistan are impacting civilians, referring to firings along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan’s reputation as the centre of global terrorism is rooted in various terrorist attacks across the globe,” Misri, flanked by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofia Qureshi, said, adding Pakistan has been pursuing cross-border terrorism against India for decades. He said India’s action on Wednesday was restrained and it was confined to terrorist infrastructure. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on terror targets including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group. On Thursday, the defence ministry said the Pakistani military tried last night to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj but these attempts were foiled and a Pakistani air defence system was destroyed in Lahore.

Misri also said Pakistan was deliberately creating roadblocks over the years on the Indus Waters Treaty issue. During the briefing Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyamika Singh referred to India’s posture as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” highlighting that Pakistani military establishments were not the initial targets.

Colonel Qureshi clarified: “We maintained a central, balanced, and non-resilient posture. Pakistani military activities were not the target. India does not intend to be the aggressor in this context.”

However, within hours, Pakistan launched a large-scale aerial assault targeting Indian military infrastructure in Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj using drones and missiles. Wing Commander Vyamika Singh noted that the attacks were thwarted using India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Bayu Raksha Pranayam systems.

“Our air defence systems terminated hostile drone and missile attacks from Pakistan,” Singh confirmed, adding that the debris recovered from multiple locations in India clearly indicated Pakistani origin, providing irrefutable evidence of the offensive.

In what was described as a “reciprocal response in the same domain and with the same intensity,” India struck back, targeting Pakistani air defence radars and installations. “A key aeronautics facility in Lahore was neutralised,” Singh added, confirming that the response was substantial but remained within the limits of proportionality. Meanwhile, Pakistan intensified cross-border shelling across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Mortars and heavy artillery were used in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors. Sixteen civilians, including three women and five children, lost their lives due to the unprovoked firing.

Colonel Qureshi condemned the attacks on civilians, stating, “India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.” She emphasized that India remained committed to non-escalation, “provided it is respected by the Pakistan military.”

Foreign Secretary Misri addressed allegations by Islamabad that Indian strikes had resulted in civilian casualties. “The Indian response was non-escalatory, targeted, and controlled. We did not target any military or civilian facilities—only terrorist infrastructure was hit,” he said.

He further questioned the optics of Pakistan’s claims: “It is strange that the so-called civilian funerals were conducted with coffins draped in Pakistani flags and state honors. What message does that send?” he asked, suggesting that the individuals may have had links to militant operations.

Highlighting a particularly egregious incident, Misri revealed that Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes hit a Gurdwara in Poonch, killing three members of the Sikh community. “These actions speak volumes about who is harming civilians,” he said. On Islamabad’s call for a joint investigation into the Pahalgam attack, Misri was dismissive. “Our experience with joint investigations—Mumbai 2008, Pathankot 2016—has been dismal. Pakistan stonewalled every effort and used the evidence we provided to shield terrorists,” he stated. Reacting to Pakistan’s claim that India had targeted the Neelum-Jhelum dam in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Misri called the accusation a “complete fabrication and a blatant lie.” He warned, “If such falsehoods are used as a pretext to attack Indian infrastructure, Pakistan will bear full responsibility for the consequences.” Misri also touched upon growing concerns over the Indus Waters Treaty. Stressing that India had upheld the treaty “even through wars and terrorism,” he noted that Pakistan’s continued support for terror and obstructionism had forced India to consider putting the agreement in abeyance. “India has repeatedly called for talks to modernise the treaty in light of climate change, demographic shifts, and clean energy needs. Pakistan has refused to engage,” he said. As the situation remains fluid, both defence and diplomatic authorities reiterated India’s consistent position—restraint, responsibility, and readiness. “Our actions have been limited to countering terrorism. Any further escalation by Pakistan will be responded to appropriately,” Misri concluded. He urged international observers and the media to report with clarity and caution. “This is an evolving situation. We ask for restraint and accuracy in reporting,” he said, emphasizing India’s defensive, not provocative, intent.