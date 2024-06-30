Chirag defends govt on NEET, slams opposition

Patna: Union minister Chirag Paswan asserted that the government was in touch with "all stakeholders" in the NEET paper leak case and a decision "in the best interests of students" will be taken at an "appropriate" time.



Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he also slammed the opposition for stalling Parliament's proceedings over the issue, alleging that it reflected a "flawed mindset" (galat soch).

"The NEET case is being probed by agencies concerned and the matter is also before a court of law. Nonetheless, the government is holding talks with all the stakeholders. An appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time, in the best interests of students", Paswan said.

He was responding to queries about the ruckus in Parliament a day ago, when the uproar by the opposition led to repeated adjournments.

The young leader said, "The opposition is displaying a flawed mindset. If it wants to raise issues concerning the public, it must allow the House to run properly and take part in debates and discussions".

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president was on his first tour of Bihar, his home state, since he was inducted into the Union cabinet earlier this month.

Replying to another query, Paswan said NDA ally Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister who heads the JD(U), will "lead" the coalition in state assembly polls due next year.

Asked about the opposition's charge that recent spurt in crime in Bihar signalled a worsening of law and order, the Hajipur MP said, "The situation may be a cause for concern but the government in the state is competent to tackle it".

Paswan also addressed a function where newly elected MPs of his party, which won all the five seats it had contested, were felicitated.

He expressed delight that unlike in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, in Bihar "the people were not swayed by false propaganda of the opposition that the NDA was out to scrap the Constitution and do away with reservations".

Paswan also announced that the party will hold a rally at the historic Gandhi Maidan in November to celebrate the foundation of the Lok Janshakti Party floated by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.