"Chinese Glasses Covering Laal Aankh": Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge Takes Dig At Government

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today claimed that the "red eye" of the government is seeing through Chinese spectacles, the Congress President referred to the government's standoff in the winter session of the parliament over the opposition's demand for a discussion on the border clashes between the Indo-Chinese clashes in Arunachal Pradesh last week.

This week the parliament has witnessed multiple disruptions The parliament in both the houses as the government rejected the opposition's requests for a discussion on "the India-China border situation".

"It seems that Chinese glasses are covering the 'laal aankh (red eye)' of the Modi government. Is it not allowed to speak against China in the Indian Parliament?" Mallikarjun Kharge tweet read this morning.

On Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi led Congress MPs in a walkout in the lower house after the Speaker turned down the opposition's request for a discussion.

The Congress along with other opposition parties have emphasized for a discussion on the clashes but till now, the government has refused to have any dialogue beyond a statement made by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

As per reports, opposition parties have a plan to take on the government aggressively on Chinese transgressions along the border.

On December 9, Indian soldiers combatted an attempt made by the Chinese to make advances near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Yangtse, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese "tried to unilaterally change the status quo," the Defence Minister said.

"Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, Chinese soldiers went back to their locations." In a meeting of commanders, the Chinese were asked to "refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border, Rajnath Singh said, adding that the incident had also been taken up through diplomatic channels.