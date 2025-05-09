China "concerned" over current developments, urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian has expressed concern over current developments and called on India and Pakistan to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Lin Jian expressed China’s readiness to work with the international community to continue playing a “constructive role” in easing the tensions between the two nations. He reiterated China’s condemnation of all forms of terrorism. When asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement that Pakistan will respond to India’s strikes, he said, “We’ve shared China’s position yesterday on the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan. China is concerned over the current developments. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours.” “They’re both China’s neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation. We stand ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue playing a constructive role in easing the current tensions,” he added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 carried out precision strikes at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian forces, targeted nine terror sites, which were successfully hit. During the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the Indian Army has successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

In a post on X on Friday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that the drone attacks were “effectively neutralised” and the ceasefire violations were appropriately responded to. The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the Armed Forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” the Army stated. Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during the large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI. The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations.