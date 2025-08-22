China backs India against Trump’s tariffs

New Delhi: China has strongly objected to the United States’ move to impose tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India, with its envoy in New Delhi warning that such measures could harm global trade.

“The United States imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India and even threatened to impose more. China fully opposes it,” Ambassador Xu Feihong said on Thursday while speaking at an event in the capital. He added that tariff-related disputes were disrupting the international economic system.

The comments come at a time when India and China have announced steps to improve relations, including resuming border trade, facilitating investment, reopening direct flights, and jointly maintaining peace along the frontier. The two countries outlined these measures earlier this week following talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the joint document issued after the meetings, the initiatives are aimed at building a “stable, cooperative and forward-looking” relationship and unlocking the developmental potential of the two neighbours.

Referring to upcoming multilateral engagements, Xu said Beijing is committed to working with New Delhi and other nations on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. “Together, we can open a new chapter of a dragon-elephant tango,” he remarked, underlining China’s intent to promote regional solidarity and friendship.

The envoy’s remarks also follow strains in India-US ties over Washington’s trade policies under President Donald Trump.