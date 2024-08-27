Chile's foreign minister to meet Jaishankar during India visit, attend programmes in Mumbai

New Delhi: Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs Alberto Van Klaveren is slated to meet his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, during his visit to India on Wednesday.



According to an itinerary of his visit shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Klaveren is scheduled to arrive here on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the foreign minister of Chile will have a meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House here.

On Thursday morning, Klaveren will leave Delhi for a two-day visit to Mumbai. He is scheduled to depart from India on August 31, according to the itinerary.

"India-Chile relations are characterised by warmth, friendship and a commonality of views on a wide range of issues. Chile shares India's concerns over the threat of international terrorism and has regularly condemned the acts of cross-border terrorism that India has suffered," according to a profile of the India-Chile bilateral relations published on the website of the Indian embassy in Santiago.

"Both countries cooperate extensively in multilateral fora and share similar views on climate change/renewable energy issues and on expansion and reforms of the UNSC. Chile articulated its support for India's claim to a permanent seat in the UNSC in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the official visit of Chile's Foreign Minister to India in April 2003, and has consistently reiterated this support since," the profile reads.

Chile also signed the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement in November 2017, the website says.