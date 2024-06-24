Chhattisgarh: Two CoBRA commandos die in Naxal attack

Sukma: Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, were killed on Sunday after Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting their truck in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. The tragic incident occurred around 3 pm near Timmapuram village, between the Silger and Tekalgudem camps of the security forces, approximately 400 kilometres from the state capital, Raipur.



A senior police official reported that an advance party from the 201st unit of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was conducting a patrol from the Silger camp, under the jurisdiction of the Jagargunda police station, as part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem. The security personnel were on motorcycles, while their luggage and rations were being transported in the ill-fated truck.

“Naxalites triggered an IED blast targeting the truck, which claimed the lives of constable Shailendra, 29, from Uttar Pradesh, and driver Vishnu R, 35, from Kerala. The truck had no other occupants,” the official stated.

Upon receiving news of the blast, additional forces were deployed to the scene. The bodies were evacuated from the forest, and a search operation is ongoing in the area.

Expressing his sorrow over the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the martyrdom of the jawans will not be in vain.

“Received the sad news of the demise of 2 CoBRA soldiers in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Sukma district. I pray to God to rest the departed soul in peace and to give strength to their families,” Sai said.

He further added: “Naxals are frustrated with the ongoing anti-Naxalite operation in the Bastar region and have been committing such cowardly acts out of frustration.

The martyrdom of the soldiers will not go in vain. We will not sit quiet until Naxalism is eliminated.”

The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in the region and the relentless efforts to combat Naxalite insurgency in Chhattisgarh.