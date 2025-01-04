Chhattisgarh journalist's murder: 3 arrested, main accused contractor absconding; SIT set up

Raipur/ Bijapur: Three persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, while Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced the setting up of a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

The Deputy CM also claimed the main accused Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor, was a Congress leader.

However, the Congress claimed Suresh Chandrakar had joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mukesh Chandrakar (33), a freelance journalist, went missing on January 1, and his body was found on Friday in a septic tank on a property owned by Suresh Chandrakar at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town, as per police.

While Suresh Chandrakar is absconding, his kin Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar have been arrested along with supervisor Mahendra Ramteke, Deputy CM told reporters.

"Suresh Chandrakar is the main accused in the case. He is a Congress leader and office bearer of the party in Bijapur. The process to freeze his bank accounts and that of other accused has begun. We have put on hold three accounts of Suresh Chandrakar," Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

The administration has also initiated action against the accused's illegal properties and encroachments, Sharma added.

Hailing Mukesh Chandrakar, the deputy CM said he was known for his reporting in the interiors of the Maoist-hit region and had deep understanding of local issues.

"His murder is a major dent in efforts to establish peace in Bastar region. The Chhattisgarh government has set up an 11-member SIT under IPS officer Mayank Gurjar, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police, to probe his murder. Police will submit a chargesheet in 3-4 weeks and will request the court for a speedy trial," Sharma informed.

A construction yard built by Suresh Chandrakar after usurping forest land along Bijapur-Gangaloor Road has been razed, local officials said.

A news report highlighting alleged corruption in a road construction work in Bijapur was shown on NDTV on December 25 (which is being discussed as the motive behind Mukesh Chandrakar's murder) and a Public Works Department (PWD) probe was initiated into it on the same day, Sharma said.

State Deputy CM Arun Sao, who also holds PWD portfolio, said investigation will be carried out into every project executed by Suresh Chandrakar.

Mukesh Chandrakar worked as a freelance journalist for news channel NDTV, and also ran a YouTube channel, 'Bastar Junction', which has 1.59 lakh subscribers.

He played a crucial role in the release of CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas from Maoist captivity in April 2021 following the Takalguda Naxal ambush in Bijapur that killed 22 security personnel.

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said Ritesh Chandrakar was arrested from Raipur airport, while Dinesh Chandrakar and Ramteke were held from Bijapur.

"Our probe has revealed Ritesh Chandrakar is a kin of Mukesh Chandrakar and the two used to interact often. On January 1, at 8pm, the two spoke on phone and then both went to the compound of Suresh Chandrakar in Chattanpara for dinner. An argument broke out after Ritesh accused the deceased of hindering their construction work," the IG said.

"Ritesh and Ramteke killed Mukesh with an iron rod, placed the body in the septic tank and shut it. Ritesh then called his elder brother Dinesh, who was in Jagdalpur, and Suresh Chandrakar as well as other kin. Ritesh, Ramteke and Dinesh met at Bodli (a village between Bijapur and Jagdalpur) and conspired to destroy evidence," the official said.

They went to different places to dispose of the weapon used in the crime and Mukesh Chandrakar's mobile phone, he said.

"Ritesh told his elder brother Dinesh to cast fresh slab over the septic tank and left for Raipur in the vehicle of his elder brother Suresh Chandrakar. Thereafter, Ritesh left for New Delhi from Raipur on January 2," he said.

After Mukesh Chandrakar went missing at around 8:30 pm on January 1, his elder brother Yukesh Chandrakar lodged a complaint with the police the next day.

Kin and media colleagues of Mukesh Chandrakar were spoken to about the disappearance, after which mobile phone tower locations of the suspects were retrieved, the IG said.

"Based on the deceased's last known location, the premises of contractor Suresh Chandrakar in Chattanpara were inspected on January 2 but nothing was found. On January 3, the newly floored septic tank near the badminton court at Suresh Chandrakar's premises was examined. We found Mukesh's body in it," he said.

"He had injuries on the forehead, back, stomach and chest caused by a hard and blunt object. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, disappearance of evidence and other offences. Four teams are trying to nab Suresh Chandrakar," he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress communication wing chief Sushil Anand Shukla claimed Suresh Chandrakar was inducted into the BJP last year and that there were photos of him with ruling party leaders.

"Suresh Chandrakar visited CM House 10 days ago. CCTV footage of CM House and visitors' list for the past 15 days must be made public. Why is corruption of Suresh Chandrakar exposed by Mukesh not being discussed? Is it possible to make 90 per cent advance payment in a road contract of Rs 120 crore without protection of ministers and people in power," Shukla asked.

He sought resignation of Deputy CMs Sharma and Sao apart from Rs 1 crore as compensation to Mukesh's kin.

Earlier in the day, journalists protested at Raipur Press Club.