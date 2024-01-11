Chhattisgarh govt approves annual free train travel scheme for Ayodhya darshan

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has approved an annual free train travel scheme for people who want to go for darshan of Lord Ram at Ayodhya temple.

The decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, an official said.

"Fulfilling yet another guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised during the 2023 assembly elections," an official release said.

It said 20,000 people would be taken to Ayodhya on annual pilgrimage by train.

Those in the age group of 18 to 75 years who are medically fit would be eligible under this scheme. In the first leg, the selection of people above 55 years of age would be done.

A committee would be set up under the collector in each district to select pilgrims.

"The scheme would be implemented by the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and a necessary budget would be provided by the state tourism department," the release said.

An MoU would be inked with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to implement the scheme and a weekly special train would be arranged.

"People can board the special train from Raipur, Durg, Raigarh, and Ambikapur stations. The main destination of the 900-km tour would be Ayodhya," the release said.

During the tour, pilgrims will make a night halt in Varanasi where they will be taken to Kashi Vishwanath temple and participate in the Ganga Aarti.

Notably, the Sai government last week decided to declare January 22 as a "dry day" to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In another decision, the state government has also decided to appoint Prafull Bharat, a senior advocate of the Chhattisgarh High Court, as the new Advocate General (AG), the release said.

He will replace former AG Satish Chandra Verma who resigned after the BJP came to power in the state last month.