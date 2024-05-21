Chhattisgarh: 18 killed as mini goods vehicle plunges into valley

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): A tragic accident unfolded in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district on Monday, claiming the lives of 18 individuals, including 17 women and one man, and leaving four others injured. The victims were travelling in a mini goods vehicle that tragically plunged into a valley.



The incident took place around 1.45 pm at Banjari Ghat, near Bahpani village, within the jurisdiction of the Kukdur police station. The passengers were returning from a forest where they had been collecting tendu leaves, using the vehicle typically used for goods transportation.

The vehicle lost control, skidded off the road, and fell into the valley, crashing onto the road below. Upon receiving the alert, a police team immediately arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations.

According to Kabirdham Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Pallava, twelve women and a man died instantly at the scene. Nine others were injured and taken to a hospital, where five women succumbed to their injuries. The remaining four injured individuals, including three women, were sent for further medical treatment.

Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, expressed his condolences for the tragic loss of lives and instructed the district administration to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. In a post on ‘X’, he shared his sorrow over the accident, offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.