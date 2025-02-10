Chhattisgarh: 11 women among 31 Naxalites killed; 2 cops martyred

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Security forces in Chhattisgarh launched a large-scale operation in the Indravati National Park area, resulting in the deaths of 31 Naxalites, including 11 women, officials reported. The operation, one of the most significant in recent years, also saw the loss of lives of two security personnel while two others sustained injuries.

According to Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, over 650 personnel participated in the offensive, approaching the Naxal hideout from multiple directions.

He stated that 81 Naxalites have been neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, compared to 219 in 2024.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Naxals will be eradicated by March 31, 2026 and no citizen of the country has to lose his

life due to it.

“I also reiterate my resolve that before 31 March, 2026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country so that no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it,” he wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi.

Shah said the security forces have also lost two of its brave soldiers “in the effort to end anti-human Naxalism” and the country will always be indebted to these heroes.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers,” he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai asserted that Naxalism in the region was approaching its end. He attributed the progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating Naxal activity by March 2026.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P detailed that the clash occurred on a forested hill near the border of Madded and Farsegarh police station jurisdictions. Acting on intelligence, personnel from District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Bastar Fighters initiated the operation on February 7.

The encounter began around 8 am on Sunday and continued intermittently until 4 pm. Authorities recovered the bodies of 31 individuals, all clad in uniforms, alongside a cache of weapons, including AK-47s, INSAS rifles, SLRs, and Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGL). Explosives were also found at the scene.

DRG Head Constable Naresh Dhruv and STF Constable Vasit Ravte lost their lives in the encounter. Their bodies were transported to Bijapur district headquarters. Officials confirmed that one was from Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, while the other hailed from Balod district.

Constables Jaggu Kalmu (DRG) and Gulab Mandavi (STF) sustained injuries and were airlifted to Raipur for treatment. Officials reported that their condition was stable.

Additional personnel from DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed to the area, with operations ongoing.

Sundarraj stated that security operations in Bastar region, which includes seven districts such as Bijapur, had resulted in the elimination of 65 Naxalites in the first 40 days of 2025. He emphasized that security forces remained dedicated to ensuring peace, development, and stability.

CM Sai reaffirmed the government’s objective of eradicating Naxalism by March 2026. “The security forces are advancing into Naxal strongholds and systematically dismantling their network,” he said, commending their efforts.

Bijapur, which shares borders with Maharashtra and Telangana, has historically been a Naxal stronghold. CM Sai acknowledged the loss of two security personnel and expressed condolences, assuring support for their families and a swift recovery for the injured.

The CM noted that since the BJP-led “double-engine government” took charge, 282 Naxalites had been killed, over 1,000 arrested, and more than 900 had surrendered within the past 13 months.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma remarked that the national park area had long been a safe zone for Naxalites, but security forces had successfully infiltrated their base. “Our brave personnel have achieved a decisive victory. We pay tribute to our fallen soldiers and stand by their families,” he said.

Asked about the timeline for eliminating Naxalism, Sharma expressed confidence in meeting the March 2026 target under the guidance of Shah and Sai. He further emphasized efforts to dismantle Naxal influence by enhancing access to schools, hospitals, roads, and other basic infrastructure in the region.

A similar operation occurred on October 4, 2024, when security forces killed 38 Naxalites in the Abhujmaad area near the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. The government has continued to intensify its anti-Naxal initiatives in Bastar and beyond.