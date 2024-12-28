Chennai student sexual assault: HC directs SIT probe, Rs 25 lakh compensation to victim

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Saturday directed constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sexual assault of a woman student in the Anna University campus here recently.

All three members of the SIT will be women IPS officers. The court also directed the state government to pay the victim a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

A bench of Justice S M Subramaniam and Justice V Lakshminarayan gave the order while hearing a plea for transferring the probe into the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The bench further said the victim's studies should not be affected. Anna University should not charge any fees from her.

The woman was sexually assaulted in the campus of the premier technical varsity recently, prompting widespread outrage from opposition parties and the civil society. One person has been arrested so far in connection with the incident.