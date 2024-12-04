Chaura who opened fire at Sukhbir Badal facing multiple cases

Chandigarh: Former terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, who opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple but missed the target, is facing multiple cases and also had a role in the 2004 Chandigarh Burail jailbreak case.

The audacious attack, which took place around 9:30 am, was captured on cameras of media persons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Television footage showed the shooter slowly walking towards Badal (62), who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and pulling out a gun from his pocket.

A police official in plainclothes standing near Badal quickly intervened and grabbed the attacker's hands and pushed them upwards. In the melee, a bullet hit the shrine's entrance wall behind Badal, who escaped unhurt.

Soon other security personnel and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members also intervened.

Police recovered the weapon from him.

Police said the motive behind the attack will be ascertained after Chaura's questioning, adding that investigation was underway.

Police also said they were investigating the incident from all angles.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Chaura is a former terrorist and has a criminal history.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla said that 21 cases have been registered against Chaura.

He further said Chaura (68) also had a role in the 2004 Burail jailbreak case.

Chaura had helped Babbar Khalsa International terrorists Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora, Jatar Singh Tara and Devi Singh from the jail.

Police said in many cases registered against him, Chaura had got bail.

He has been facing cases including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Chaura is a native of Chora Bajwa village Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.

According to police sources, Chaura had earlier gone to Pakistan and had been allegedly involved in smuggling of weapons and explosives during the initial phase of militancy.

Meanwhile, Chaura's wife at his native place told reporters that her husband had told her that he was going to the Golden Temple.

He had remained in jail in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh, she said.

To a question, she said whatever he did was wrong.