India enter final of Champions Trophy with four-wicket win over Australia

Dubai: Star batter Virat Kohli top-scored with 84 as India entered the final of the Champions Trophy with a four-wicket win over Australia here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs and India chased it down with 11 balls to spare.

Besides Kohli's 98-ball knock, Shreyas Iyer made 45 while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 42 and 28 respectively in the first semifinal.

Earlier, captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey struck fifties to guide Australia past 260.

Smith top-scored with 73 off 96 balls as he stitched two crucial partnerships, first with Travis Head (39) for the second wicket, which yielded 50 runs, and then with Marnus Labuschagne (29) for the third for another 56 runs.

Carey made 61.

For India, Mohammed Shami (3/38) grabbed three wickets while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 264 all out in 49.3 overs (Travis Head 39; Steve Smith 73, Alex Carey 61; Mohammed Shami 3/48, Ravindra Jadeja 2/40, Varun Chakravarthy 2/49).

India: 267/6 in 48.1 overs (Virat Kohli 84, Shreyas Iyer 45; Adam Zampa 2/60).