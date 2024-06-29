Chaos in both Houses as Oppn demands discussion on NEET issue

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Friday till July 1 amid Opposition’s strong push and demand for a discussion on the issue of alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examination.



As the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions resumed on Friday, the Opposition demanded a discussion on the NEET issue and irregularities in exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This led to noisy scenes and the adjournment of both Houses until 12 pm. Although the Houses reconvened later, proceedings were adjourned until July 1.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments following an uproar by Opposition parties demanding immediate discussion on the alleged irregularities in NEET as the House took up the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

When the Rajya Sabha reassembled at 2:30 pm after the third adjournment, DMK member Tiruchi Siva informed the House that Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, who felt dizzy and had fainted earlier, had high blood pressure.

In response, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said: “I have taken all steps, suspended the working of the House. All arrangements were made and that was the most that could be done. Everything is being taken care of.”

However, the Opposition was apparently not satisfied and started sloganeering. Soon after, they staged a walkout and were also joined by members of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD).

The Chairman again expressed anguish over the situation prevailing in the House. He said it was “unbelievable” that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge entered the Well of the House to protest.

“The deputy leader of the party Pramod Tiwari also walked in, and senior leader Mukul Wasnik also walked in. It was a very painful moment for me. We expect the Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the House to exemplify their conduct that is worth emulating,” Dhankhar said.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said: “He (Kharge) came to the Well the entire House saw. But what is more painful, hurtful for me, is that he has outside, misreported, misrepresented and has spoken untruth... He is in denial mode and his statement which has been put on Twitter (now X) ... is self-contradictory.”

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the third time at 2:20 pm for 10 minutes amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition party members, demanding a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET.

BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi, who earlier initiated the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, completed his speech that was repeatedly interrupted by members from Opposition parties.

Around 3 pm, Dhankhar shared an update on Netam’s health that he received from the hospital and deputy leader of the House. The Rajya Sabha continued with a discussion on the Motions of Thanks on the President’s Address amid a walkout by the Opposition members. BJP members Rakesh Sinha, Krishan Lal Panwar and Bhim Singh participated in the discussion.

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha amid the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the ongoing NEET issue, the Speaker said that an adjournment motion will not be moved during the discussion on the President’s address.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi urged the Speaker to allow discussion on the NEET issue and the irregularities in the exam conducted by the NTA, stressing that it is a matter of the youth and deserves a thorough and respectful discussion. “Parliament should send a message that both the government and Opposition are united in addressing student concerns,’’ he said.

As the Opposition pressed with its demand for the discussion amid noisy scenes and ruckus, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till July 1.

Meanwhile, interacting with reporters after the adjournment of the Lok Sabha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is ready for discussion on the medical entrance exam NEET but that should take place as per tradition and by maintaining decorum.

“The government is ready for every kind of discussion, but everything should happen following norms and maintaining decorum. The President spoke about the exam in her speech yesterday and it shows the government’s intention that we are ready to face any issue,” Pradhan said outside Parliament. He said the government’s responsibility is towards the youth and students of the country.

“When the government is ready to put forth its side then what is the confusion? We are going to take the strictest action and the CBI is going to nab everyone (involved). We will not spare anyone,” Pradhan said.

“We are not going to spare anyone. Those in charge of NTA have been removed and the responsibility has been given to senior officials. All of this is proof of the government’s commitment. I want to appeal to the Opposition that they should not confuse the students,” Pradhan said.

The Lok Sabha has allotted 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on Tuesday.With Agency Inputs