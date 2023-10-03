'Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to join NDA, I refused due to his deeds,' says PM Modi

Nizamabad (T'gana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had rejected a request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to join the NDA, after the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, citing his "deeds".



Speaking at a rally here, Modi said before Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, Rao used to come to the airport to receive him with fanfare and show a lot of respect.

"But, why did it stop suddenly?" he asked.

"Why so much anger suddenly? The reason for that is, after Hyderabad polls, he came to Delhi to meet me. He gave a beautiful shawl and honoured me. He showed so much love that it was not in the character of KCR," Modi said.

"Then, he told me that the country is progressing under your leadership. We also want to be part of NDA. Make us part of NDA. I said what next? Support us in Hyderabad municipal corporation. I told KCR, your deeds are such that Modi cannot join with you," he said.

Modi said he had "rejected the entry of KCR into NDA" even if it meant the BJP sitting in opposition in GHMC.

Modi accused the BRS dispensation of 'looting' funds meant for development of the state.

"BJP government has given huge funds to the BRS government for the development of Telangana. But unfortunately the BRS govt looted that money. Loot is their mantra," Modi claimed.

He charged that the Congress and its 'arrogant' INDIA alliance had blocked the Women's Reservation Bill for the last 30 years. They did not care about it.

On the liberation of the erstwhile Hyderabad state and its merger with Indian Union, Modi said a son from Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhbbai Patel, ensured the liberation from Nizams.

"Today another son of Gujarat (Modi) came for your prosperity, development and welfare," he said.

Telangana has talent everywhere. Telangana made a vaccine for COVID-19 gave it to the world, he lauded.