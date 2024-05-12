Chandrababu Naidu using BJP to stall welfare schemes, alleges Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with BJP state president D Purandeswari was stalling the distribution of welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh.



He made this allegation at Rajanagaram in East Godavari district during a public meeting as part of his election campaign.

"They are putting pressure on the Election Commission to stall direct benefit transfer (DBT) financial assistance on ongoing welfare schemes of the state like pensions and input subsidy, among others," he said, addressing the public meeting.

Noting that people were witnessing the 'drama' being orchestrated by Naidu, Reddy observed that the opposition leader is allegedly making use of Delhi-based alliance partner (BJP) to stir up major controversies for inflicting sufferings on people.

People who received welfare pensions at their doorsteps for the past five years were now compelled to run from pillar to post to collect them, he charged.

Considering these hardships, the CM asked elderly people to respond with double vigour while voting to bring him back to power for reinstating pension services.

Claiming that the TDP chief is behind these plots, the YSRCP chief noted that this marks a new low in democracy.

Moreover, Reddy asserted the YSRCP will regain power on June 4 and within a week expedite all welfare schemes distribution.

TDP, BJP and Janasena are part of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on May 13.