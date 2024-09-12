Chandigarh police offers ₹2 lakh reward for info on suspects in sector 10 explosion

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Police has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the two suspects involved in the low-intensity explosion at a house in the upscale Sector 10 area here, officials said on Thursday. The blast took place on Wednesday evening and the owner of the house claimed that two people in an auto-rickshaw had hurled a "grenade". The auto-rickshaw driver, who was hired by the two suspects from Sector 43, has been apprehended, a police official said. Police have also released a picture of the two suspects. A reward of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for any information leading to the arrest of the two suspects, they said.

There was no casualty in the explosion but some windows and flower pots were damaged, according to police. The house belongs to K K Malhotra, a retired principal of an institute based in Himachal Pradesh. Police received information about the blast around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. Visuals of the explosion and the auto-rickshaw were captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. About the veracity of the claim that a grenade was lobbed at the house, the SSP had said that police were investigating it.