Champai Soren meets Amit Shah, to join BJP on Aug 30

NEW DELHI: Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s Jharkhand election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will join the BJP on August 30.



Sarma shared a picture of Champai Soren meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and posted on X: “Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on August 30 in Ranchi.” Speculation about Soren’s party switch emerged after he visited Delhi with some MLAs on August 18.

Later on August 18, he issued a statement on X, expressing that he felt “pained” by his own people when his programs were cancelled three days before the meeting where he was asked to resign as Chief Minister. In the statement, he mentioned having three options: retiring from politics, founding a new party, or joining another “companion.” However, on August 21, he stated that he would not retire from politics. “I will either strengthen a new organisation or seek support from another friend along the way,” Champai Soren said.