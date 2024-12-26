Chambal-Malwa, Bundelkhand to be prosperous due to PM’s initiative: CM Yadav

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the modern-day Bhagirath in the context of Madhya Pradesh, as he has initiated a new era in India.

“How conditions can improve over 10-11 years through positive thinking and efforts is best exemplified by PM Modi’s tenure,” CM Yadav said.

Yadav also said that former PM Vajpayee dreamed of making the Bundelkhand region drought-free and ensuring adequate water supply. PM Modi has taken the initiative to realise this dream.

“The Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) river linking projects will provide drinking water and irrigation facilities to the Chambal, Malwa, and the entire Bundelkhand region, along with water supply for industries,” he said.

The CM also listed the works being run in the state for the welfare of the people, including the CM Public Welfare Campaign, in which efforts are being made to saturate the beneficiaries’ schemes.

On this occasion, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Virendra Kumar, and CR Paatil, along with other dignitaries, were present.