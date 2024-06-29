Centre’s panel on exam reforms seeks suggestions from students and parents

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education officials announced on Friday that the high-level panel on examination reforms at the Centre is actively seeking suggestions and feedback from stakeholders, including students and parents, until July 7.



Amid controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in exams, the panel, chaired by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan, has been mandated to propose reforms in the examination process. This includes enhancing data security protocols and reviewing the structure and operations of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“A call for suggestions, views, and ideas from stakeholders, particularly students and parents, is open from June 27 to July 7, 2024. Contributions can be submitted via the mygov platform,” a senior MoE official stated.

Recent scrutiny over alleged irregularities in exams such as NEET and UGC-NET prompted the Centre to appoint the panel to ensure transparent and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA. Concerns over exam integrity led to the cancellation of exams like UGC-NET and NEET PG, while others, including NEET, remain under investigation for issues like alleged leaks.

The panel comprises experts such as former AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria, Central University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor B J Rao, and others with extensive experience in academia and governance. Their mandate includes reviewing and enhancing security protocols related to exam paper setting and other processes across different exams to strengthen the system’s resilience.