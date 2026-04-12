Centre tries to lower TN's representation in Parliament, showing women's quota as reason: CM Stalin

Ramanathapuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Union government was attempting to lower Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament and to "betray South India", by showing women's reservation as a reason.



He alleged that the Centre was attempting to punish states, including Tamil Nadu, that successfully implemented population control programmes and contributed to the nation's growth.



Stalin was saying this while addressing an election rally in Ramanathapuram ahead of April 23 polls to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly.

