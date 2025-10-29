‘Centre tormenting citizens’: Mamata blames BJP for Panihati man’s suicide

Kolkata: A 57-year-old man from Panihati, North 24-Parganas, allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a note saying “NRC is responsible,” prompting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to launch a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre.

Calling the incident a “direct consequence of BJP’s venomous propaganda,” the CM said the saffron party had “turned constitutional democracy into a theatre of fear.”

Banerjee added: “For years, BJP has tormented innocent citizens with the threat of NRC, spreading lies, stoking panic, and weaponizing insecurity for votes.”

Expressing deep anguish, she said: “Those who preach nationalism from Delhi have pushed ordinary Indians to such despair that they are dying in their own land, fearing they will be declared foreigners.”