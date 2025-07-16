Centre to table key bills in monsoon session from July 21

New Delhi: The centre is expected to take up several legislations for introduction and passing in the monsoon session of Parliament starting from July 21, including the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2025 and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025. According to Lok Sabha Secretariat, the government will also take up the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) bill 2025, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) bill 2025, the Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 for introduction and passing in the Lok Sabha.

Moreover, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025, are also expected to be taken up for passage in the lower house. Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing efforts to modernise and digitise Parliamentary functioning, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has undertaken a number of initiatives under the guidance and leadership of the Lok Sabha Speaker to enhance transparency, inclusivity, and accessibility of Parliamentary processes for Members and the public alike. The following initiatives were discussed today during an informal meeting. To promote a digitally empowered working environment for Members of Parliament, the Lok Sabha Chamber has been equipped with dedicated multimedia conferencing devices at every seat. To save time and resources, a new feature has been added, allowing all members to mark attendance through the MMD (Multi-Media Device) installed at their respective seats. This will reduce one stage and save time of members on every day basis. In a significant step towards linguistic inclusivity and citizen engagement, the Lok Sabha Secretariat is now publishing daily Parliamentary business and agenda papers in 12 languages using AI-based tools — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. These documents are made available in real-time through the Digital Sansad portal (https://sansad.in), enabling wider access and better understanding of legislative proceedings for Members of Parliament as well as citizens across the country.

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal to hold the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 21 to August 21. There will be no Parliament sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations. Meanwhile, the 268th session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on Monday (July 21), as per the official Parliamentary Bulletin. According to the Legislative Section, summons were issued to members exclusively through the Members’ Portal, and all were informed about the upcoming schedule and business days of the monsoon session.