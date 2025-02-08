Centre to publish monthly job figures starting April

New Delhi: The Central government will begin releasing monthly unemployment data from April, marking a significant shift in its reporting approach. Saurabh Garg, secretary of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, announced that data collection has been ongoing since January. Until now, the government only published quarterly urban unemployment figures and annual combined urban-rural data. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has been the primary source of monthly estimates. Geeta Singh Rathore, director general of the National Sample Survey, said the new approach will provide monthly estimates of nationwide unemployment, workforce, and employment. The sample size for job surveys has been increased from 16,000 to 22,000 to reduce the margin of error.

Garg emphasised that modified sample designs will enable district-level employment estimates, potentially influencing policy at local levels. The quarterly periodic labour force survey will now offer separate urban and rural area estimates.