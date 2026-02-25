Centre to launch HPV vaccination drive against cervical cancer for girls aged 14

New Delhi: The Union government is preparing to roll out a nationwide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme aimed at reducing preventable cancers among women, with a focus on girls aged 14 years, official sources said on Tuesday. The initiative is expected to be launched soon and is designed as a special vaccination drive rather than part of the Universal Immunisation Programme.



The campaign will use a single dose of Gardasil, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11. The approach aligns with recommendations of the World Health Organisation, which identifies HPV vaccination as a key element of its Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer.

“Strong global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose provides robust and durable protection when administered to girls in the recommended age group,” an official source said. The age of 14 years has been selected as it offers the highest preventive benefit, well before possible exposure to the virus.

In the open market, the quadrivalent Gardasil-4 vaccine is administered in two doses for girls below 15 years, with each dose priced at Rs 3,927. Those above 15 years require three doses. The vaccine is manufactured by MSD India. Under the government programme, vaccination will be voluntary and free of cost. Officials said this would help ensure access across socio-economic groups and reduce disparities in preventive healthcare.

Cervical cancer remains a major public health concern in India. It is the second most common cancer among women in the country, with nearly 80,000 new cases and more than 42,000 deaths reported every year. Medical evidence shows that almost all cases are caused by persistent infection with high-risk HPV types, particularly types 16 and 18, which together account for over 80 per cent of cases in India. Despite being largely preventable through vaccination and screening, the disease continues to affect women and families nationwide.

Globally, HPV vaccines have a long track record. More than 500 million doses have been administered since their introduction in 2006, with studies showing substantial declines in HPV infections, precancerous lesions and cervical cancer in countries with widespread vaccination. Research indicates effectiveness levels ranging from 93 to 100 per cent in preventing cervical cancer caused by vaccine-covered HPV types.

Once launched, India will join around 160 countries that have introduced HPV vaccination into their national immunisation schedules. Over 90 countries are already following single-dose vaccination schedules, according to officials.

The upcoming drive will be conducted at designated government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs or primary health centres. All sites will be linked to round-the-clock government health facilities to provide immediate medical support and build parental confidence.

To maintain steady supply and quality, the government has secured vaccines through a transparent, internationally supported procurement process. Under India’s partnership with Gavi - The Vaccine Alliance, Gardasil vaccines approved by the country’s drug regulator and used widely worldwide will be supplied for the programme.

“The upcoming nationwide rollout is a significant milestone towards achieving the vision of ‘Swastha Nari’, ensuring that prevention, protection and equity form the foundation of women’s healthcare in the country,” an official source said. Another added, “Parents and guardians across the country should come forward and ensure that their 14-year-old daughters are vaccinated against HPV once the programme is rolled out.”