Centre sets up 5-member committee to monitor India-Bangladesh border

NEW DELHI: The Central government has established a high-level committee to closely monitor the evolving situation along the India-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The initiative aims to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and minority communities in Bangladesh by maintaining robust communication channels with Bangladeshi authorities.



The five-member committee will be led by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) from the Eastern Command. Apart from the BSF ADG, the four other members of the committee are the BSF’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the South Bengal frontier, the IGP for the Tripura frontier, member (planning and development) of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and secretary of the LPAI.

The decision to constitute this committee comes in the wake of rising concerns over the security situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The region has witnessed periodic tensions, and there have been growing apprehensions about the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh. India has long shared a porous and sensitive border with Bangladesh, stretching over 4,000 km across several northeastern states.

This newly formed committee will not only monitor developments along the border but also engage in diplomatic efforts to address any emerging concerns, ensuring the well-being of affected communities and maintaining peace and stability in the region.