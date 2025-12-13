Centre says it is ready for LS debate as Rahul Gandhi seeks national plan on air pollution

New Delhi: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the government is willing to hold a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the growing air pollution crisis, as Delhi and several major cities reported hazardous conditions. His remarks came on a day when a dense layer of smog pushed the capital’s air quality into the very poor category.

During Zero Hour, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi urged the House to take up the issue, calling air pollution a nationwide public health threat. He said cities across India were now “living under a blanket of poisonous air” and asked the government to structure a debate that would allow both sides to work together. “We should have a detailed discussion in Parliament on this, and the prime minister should put in place a methodical, systematic plan for each city, one that can, over the next 5 or 10 years, make life easier for our people,” he said.

Gandhi described the health consequences as severe and widespread. “Millions of children are getting lung disease. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling to breathe,” he said. He added that pollution was an issue on which “there would be full agreement between the government and us” and noted that it was not ideological in nature.

Rijiju told the House that the government had been open to a discussion from the start and said the Business Advisory Committee would allocate time. He added that Gandhi had also raised the concern at the committee meeting, which would decide the schedule. The minister said the government aimed to find solutions by considering suggestions from all parties, including the principal opposition.

Gandhi reiterated that the opposition was prepared to collaborate. “We are more than happy to cooperate with the government to develop such a plan,” he said, adding that Parliament could demonstrate unity by addressing an issue that affects millions of citizens.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said pollution levels in major cities were worsening each year. She supported the call for a detailed parliamentary discussion. “If the government makes a good action plan and takes it forward, it will be great,” she said, adding that something concrete must emerge from the debate.

Shivraj Patil

that spanned more than fifty years. His tenure as Union Home Minister was overshadowed by the 26/11 attacks, during which he drew criticism for appearing in different outfits on the night of the assault by ten Pakistan-trained militants. Responding to the backlash, he had said, “People should criticise policy, not clothes.” The magnitude of the attacks led to his resignation on November 30, 2008.

Condolences from across the political spectrum acknowledged his long career and influence. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among those who paid tribute.

Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political work as president of the Latur municipality from 1966 to 1970 before serving two terms as an MLA and later holding roles such as Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the Maharashtra assembly. He won the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times and served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha between 1991 and 1996. He held several Union portfolios, including Home, Defence, Commerce and Science and Technology, and later served as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015. Leaders recalled his integrity, deep knowledge and commitment to public life. Fadnavis called him a “distinguished parliamentarian”, while Sharad Pawar said his work “reflected justice for the common man”. Colleagues described him as a cultured figure known for simplicity, ethical conduct and command over multiple languages.



