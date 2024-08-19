Centre reviews readiness for Mpox amid global concerns

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary, P K Mishra, chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to assess India’s preparedness for Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox. The meeting comes in response to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), particularly due to its prevalence in various parts of Africa.



Despite the global alert, Indian officials reported that there are currently no Mpox cases in the country. The risk assessment indicates a low likelihood of a large outbreak with sustained transmission. However, the government is maintaining vigilance, with Prime Minister Modi personally monitoring the situation.

During the meeting, it was emphasised that Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting two to four weeks, with patients typically recovering through supportive medical care. The disease primarily spreads through prolonged and close contact with infected individuals.

In preparation for potential cases, India has taken several proactive measures. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) convened a meeting of experts on August 12 to evaluate the risk to India. The NCDC is also updating its Communicable Disease Alert on Mpox to incorporate recent developments. Health teams at international entry points have been sensitised, and a video conference led by the director general of health services engaged over 200 participants.

Mishra directed authorities to enhance surveillance for prompt detection of cases and ensure the readiness of testing laboratories for early diagnosis. Currently, 32 labs across the country are equipped to test for Mpox. He also stressed the importance of disseminating prevention and treatment protocols widely and launching awareness campaigns among healthcare providers regarding the disease’s signs, and symptoms, and the necessity for timely reporting. The WHO reported that since 2022, there have been 99,176 cases and 208 deaths due to Mpox across 116 countries globally. Of particular concern is the Democratic Republic of Congo, where cases have been steadily increasing. In 2024, the country has already surpassed last year’s total with over 15,600 cases and 537 deaths reported.

India’s last reported case of Mpox was in March 2024, with a total of 30 cases detected since the WHO’s PHEIC declaration in 2022. The country’s proactive approach and enhanced preparedness measures aim to mitigate potential risks and ensure a swift response to any future cases.