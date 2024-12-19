Centre plans to levy hefty penalties for agri residue burning

New Delhi: The government has unveiled the draft Solid Waste Management Rules 2024, aiming to tackle air pollution, improve waste management, and address legacy waste. Released on December 9, the draft proposes strict penalties for open burning of agricultural and horticultural waste and empowers sanitation workers to impose fines for unsegregated waste. Set to come into effect on October 1, 2025, the rules call for local bodies to ensure no instances of agricultural waste burning. Violators will face heavy

fines, with the draft inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders. This move comes after the Centre recently doubled fines for farmers burning crop residue to address severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during winter months.

Farmers with less than two acres of land now face a fine of Rs 5,000, up from Rs 2,500, while those with two to five acres are fined Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 5,000. Stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and other pollution sources significantly contribute to hazardous air quality in the region, with farm fires alone estimated to add up to 30 per cent of PM levels during peak burning periods.

The government also plans to “empower safai karamcharis (sanitation workers)” to levy penalties on households and establishments for unsegregated waste and to refuse its collection. Unlike the 2016 rules, which required waste segregation into three categories, the 2024 draft mandates four categories: wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste (e.g., diapers), and hazardous materials. Local bodies will be required to adopt digital tracking systems and geo-tag waste management facilities. They must also develop online portals to report waste data, ensuring greater transparency and accountability. The draft emphasises the registration of waste pickers, including self-help groups, with details uploaded on a centralised portal by June 30 annually. Another highlight is the focus on extended producer responsibility (EPR). Producers of packaging materials must now take responsibility for recycling their products, fostering a circular economy that minimises waste by reusing and repurposing materials. The draft rules introduce stricter measures for bulk waste generators (BWGs), such as large institutions and commercial establishments. BWGs must segregate waste at the source, compost or process biodegradable waste on-site, and hand over recyclables to authorised waste pickers. They are also required to maintain records of their waste management efforts.

Addressing legacy waste is a key priority. Local authorities must map and remediate old landfill sites by March 2026 (urban areas) and October 2026 (rural areas) using methods like bioremediation and biomining. This initiative aims to reduce the environmental impact of waste dumps.

The rules also promote waste-to-energy projects, turning waste into renewable energy while reducing landfill burdens. Guidelines ensure these plants meet environmental standards, furthering the circular economy by transforming waste into a valuable resource.