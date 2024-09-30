Centre plans to introduce three Bills to execute 'One Nation, One Election' plan

New Delhi: The government is preparing to introduce three key Bills, including two constitutional amendments, to lay the groundwork for its ambitious 'One Nation, One Election' plan. The initiative, aimed at holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, and local bodies, marks a significant shift in India’s electoral system. The proposal is designed to reduce the frequency of elections and streamline governance by aligning the terms of various legislative bodies across the country.



The move comes after the government recently accepted recommendations from a high-level committee tasked with studying the feasibility of simultaneous elections. The committee suggested a phased implementation of the plan after building a nationwide consensus.

The first proposed constitutional amendment Bill focuses on the synchronisation of elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The government, relying on the recommendations of the high-level committee, plans to amend Article 82A by adding two key sub-clauses.

The first sub-clause, (1), pertains to the 'appointed date' for holding simultaneous elections, while sub-clause (2) relates to the alignment of the terms of the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Additionally, the Bill seeks to amend Article 83(2) and introduce sub-clauses (3) and (4), dealing with the duration and dissolution of the Lok Sabha. Similarly, the legislative assemblies' dissolution process will be reformed, along with amendments to Article 327, which will incorporate the term "simultaneous elections."

Importantly, this Bill will not require ratification by the states, simplifying its passage in Parliament. The government aims to use this amendment to set a uniform timeline for elections at the national and state levels, reducing the constant cycle of polling across the country.

The second proposed constitutional amendment Bill, however, will need the approval of at least 50 per cent of the state assemblies as it deals with state matters. This Bill addresses the alignment of local body elections, such as those for municipalities and panchayats, with general elections. It seeks to amend provisions related to the preparation of electoral rolls by the Election Commission (EC) in consultation with State Election Commissions (SECs).

Currently, the EC and SECs operate independently, with the EC responsible for national and state elections and the SECs handling local bodies. The amendment will create a provision for simultaneous elections to municipalities and panchayats alongside Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls, inserting a new Article 324A into the Constitution.

The third proposed Bill will be ordinary legislation and will not require constitutional changes or state ratification. It aims to amend laws governing Union Territories (UTs) with legislative assemblies — namely Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu & Kashmir — to align their election schedules with those of other states and the Lok Sabha. This Bill seeks to amend three statutes: the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act (1991), the Government of Union Territories Act (1963), and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act (2019). By doing so, the terms of the legislative assemblies of these UTs will be synchronised with the rest of the country, further advancing the government's objective of holding simultaneous elections. The high-level committee’s recommendations involve a two-phase implementation plan for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ scheme. In the first phase, the focus will be on holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Local body elections, such as those for municipalities and panchayats, would follow within 100 days of the general elections.

Another significant recommendation is the adoption of a common electoral roll for both national and local elections, which would require closer coordination between the Election Commission and the State Election Commissions.