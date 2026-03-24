Centre plans early rollout of Women’s Reservation Act using 2011 Census data

New Delhi: The Union government has begun consultations to fast-track the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act by proposing to base the exercise on the 2011 Census and delink it from the pending nationwide census and delimitation process, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The move could significantly expand the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 seats to 816, with 273 seats earmarked for women, marking a major structural shift in parliamentary representation.



Officials indicated that the government is considering introducing an amendment during the ongoing Budget session to enable early rollout of the quota. The current law, passed in 2023 as the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, mandates that one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will only take effect after a fresh census and a subsequent delimitation exercise. With the census timeline uncertain and possibly extending beyond 2029, the government is exploring legal changes to bypass this requirement.

Sources said the proposed framework would require amending Section 5 of the Act, which ties implementation to post-census delimitation. As a constitutional amendment, it would need to be passed under Article 368(2), requiring approval by a majority of the total membership in both Houses of Parliament and at least two-thirds of members present and voting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has 240 members in the Lok Sabha and 103 in the Rajya Sabha, does not have sufficient numbers to secure passage on its own. This has prompted outreach to opposition parties to build consensus. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already held meetings with leaders from parties including BJD, YSRCP, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM, and is expected to engage with representatives from Congress, TMC, DMK and SP.

According to participants in these discussions, one key proposal is to increase the number of Lok Sabha and state assembly seats by about 50 percent, using the 2011 Census as the basis while keeping the proportional representation of states unchanged. This approach is seen as a way to address concerns from southern states that have opposed any redistribution of seats based on population growth.

An opposition MP who attended the meeting said the plan would retain the current share of representation across states while expanding the total number of seats. “We were told that the increase would not alter the relative share of states, which addresses long-standing concerns,” the MP said, requesting anonymity.

The expansion would have a notable impact on large states. For example, Uttar Pradesh’s representation in the Lok Sabha could rise from 80 to around 120 seats under the proposed formula. At the same time, one-third of the expanded House, or 273 seats, would be reserved for women.

Discussions have also touched on the method of allocating reserved seats. One option under consideration is a lottery system, where every third seat would be designated for women. However, it remains unclear whether such reservations would rotate between constituencies or remain fixed over time.

The government is weighing whether to introduce the amendment in the current session or convene a special session of Parliament if more time is required to secure agreement. Sources said the timing will depend on the outcome of ongoing consultations with political parties.

The push for implementation has also gained traction in the opposition. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently wrote to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju seeking an all-party meeting to discuss the roadmap and modalities for enforcing the law. Kharge has also convened a meeting of floor leaders from the INDIA bloc to deliberate on the issue.

If the proposed changes are enacted, they would mark a significant step toward operationalising the long-pending provision for women’s reservation, while reshaping the size and composition of legislative bodies across the country.