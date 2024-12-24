Centre permits schools to retain students in classes 5, 8 if they fail

New Delhi: In a major policy shift, the Central government has scrapped the ‘no-detention policy’ for classes 5 and 8 in schools governed by it. This move allows schools to hold back students who fail to clear year-end exams, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Education.

The decision follows an amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019, which permitted states and Union Territories (UTs) to decide on retaining or abolishing the policy. So far, 18 states and UTs have opted to do away with the no-detention provision for the two classes.

Per the notification, if a student fails to meet promotion criteria in the regular exams, they will be given additional instruction and an opportunity to appear for a re-examination within two months of the results. However, if they fail the re-exam as well, they will be held back in their current class.

To support such students, teachers will provide specialised guidance and work with parents to address identified learning gaps. “During the holding back of the child, the class teacher shall guide the child and the parents and provide specialised inputs after identifying the learning gaps,” the notification stated.

Importantly, the government has clarified that no student will be expelled from school until the completion of elementary education. Additionally, examinations will be competency-based, focusing on holistic development rather than rote learning and procedural skills.

The new rules will apply to over 3,000 schools run by the central government, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools. However, education being a state subject, individual states are free to take their own decisions regarding the policy.

As of now, states like Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with Delhi and two Union Territories, have scrapped the no-detention policy. Meanwhile, Haryana and Puducherry are yet to make a decision, while other states have chosen to retain the policy.

When questioned about the delay in implementing the amended policy, officials cited the 2020 announcement of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the subsequent development of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), finalised in 2023. “The department decided to wait for the NCF to ensure a holistic approach to education reforms,” a senior official explained.

This policy change marks a significant departure from earlier norms under the RTE Act, which mandated automatic promotion until class 8. Critics of the no-detention policy had argued that it led to declining learning outcomes, while proponents maintained it helped reduce dropout rates.