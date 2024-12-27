Centre orders probe into ride-hailing apps over alleged price discrimination

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) will investigate allegations of ride-hailing apps charging different fares for identical rides based on whether users are on Android or Apple devices, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday.

“This prima facie looks like unfair trade practice,” Joshi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, calling the alleged practice a “blatant disregard” for consumers’ right to transparency.

Joshi directed the CCPA to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report at the earliest. The investigation will also extend to other sectors, including food delivery and ticket booking apps, in an effort to address wider concerns of price manipulation.

“Zero tolerance for consumer exploitation!” Joshi added, signalling the government’s firm stance on safeguarding consumer rights.

The move follows media reports and viral social media posts exposing fare discrepancies between platforms. An image comparing ride fares on different devices showed significant price disparities, sparking outrage and demands for accountability.

This issue highlights a growing trend of digital platforms leveraging device-based algorithms to set prices, often perceiving Apple users as more affluent. Critics have labelled this opaque practice as discriminatory and a breach of consumer trust, prompting calls for stricter regulatory oversight.