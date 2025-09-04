Centre moves SC seeking transfer of pleas against online gaming law from HCs

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of various pleas challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 from various high courts to the apex court to avoid conflicting verdicts. The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. "(The) Union has filed a transfer plea... the Online Gaming Regulation Act has been challenged before three high courts. If it can be listed on Monday since it's listed for interim orders before the Karnataka High Court," the lawyer said.

The CJI agreed to list the plea for consideration next week. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is the first Central legislation imposing a nationwide ban on real-money online gaming, including popular formats such as fantasy sports. The law prohibits offering or playing online money games, regardless of whether they are games of skill or chance, and categorises violations as cognisable and non-bailable offences. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20 and passed within two days by voice vote in both Houses of Parliament. It received Presidential assent on August 22 and has since become law. The law has been challenged in high courts in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi. The Centre’s transfer petition said that since the legislation has been challenged across different jurisdictions, it would be appropriate for the Supreme Court to hear the cases together to ensure consistency and avoid multiplicity of litigation.