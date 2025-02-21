Centre issues advisory to OTT platforms, self-regulatory bodies

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday issued an advisory to Online Curated Content Publishers (OTT platforms) and their Self-Regulatory Bodies, emphasizing strict compliance with Indian laws and the Code of Ethics outlined under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the dissemination of obscene and vulgar content on digital platforms. The ministry's directive follows a recent controversy surrounding the OTT show India's Got Latent, in which guest judge Ranveer Allahbadia made remarks during the February 10 episode that were widely condemned for their explicit nature. The backlash led to police complaints and intensified scrutiny of online content.

In its advisory, the ministry reiterated that the IT Rules, 2021, mandate a Code of Ethics prohibiting the transmission of unlawful content. The regulations also require age-based classification and the implementation of access control mechanisms to prevent children from viewing ‘A’-rated content. The government urged OTT platforms to exercise caution and discretion in curating and publishing content. The advisory also underscored the role of Self-Regulatory Bodies in ensuring adherence to ethical standards. It referenced various legal provisions, including the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, all of which categorize the publication of obscene or pornographic content as a punishable offence. The Centre further directed OTT platforms to align their content with these legal provisions and ensure stricter compliance with age-based classification norms. Additionally, it urged Self-Regulatory Bodies to take proactive measures against violations of the Code of Ethics to maintain content standards on digital platforms.