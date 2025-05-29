Centre hikes MSP for kharif crops; paddy at Rs 2,369, pulses and oilseeds up to 9%

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the 2025-26 marketing season, with paddy receiving a 3 per cent hike and pulses and oilseeds seeing increases of up to 9 per cent.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the agriculture ministry’s proposal at a time when early arrival of the southwest monsoon has supported initial sowing activity.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while briefing reporters after the meeting, said, “Two important decisions were taken today — the MSP for kharif crops and the continuation of the interest subvention scheme for short-term crop loans.”

The MSP for common paddy has been raised by Rs 69 to Rs 2,369 per quintal, while the A-grade variety also saw a Rs 69 hike to Rs 2,389 per quintal.

Among cereals, ragi received the steepest increase of Rs 596, taking its MSP to Rs 4,886 per quintal. The MSP for hybrid jowar was increased by Rs 328 to Rs 3,699 per quintal, and the Maldani variety was fixed at Rs 3,749 after a similar hike. Maize will now be procured at Rs 2,400 per quintal, up Rs 175, while bajra has been raised by Rs 150 to Rs 2,775.

MSPs for pulses have gone up by as much as 5.96 per cent. Tur will be procured at Rs 8,000 per quintal after a Rs 450 increase, urad at Rs 7,400 after a Rs 400 hike, and moong at Rs 8,768 following an increase of Rs 86.

Oilseeds have received some of the highest increases. Groundnut’s MSP is up by Rs 480 to Rs 7,263 per quintal, soybean by Rs 436 to Rs 5,329, and sunflower seed by Rs 441 to Rs 7,721. Sesamum’s MSP has been set at Rs 9,846, up Rs 579, and nigerseed has seen the highest absolute rise of Rs 820, reaching Rs 9,537 per quintal.

Cotton, a major cash crop, will be procured at Rs 7,710 per quintal for the medium staple variety and Rs 8,110 for the long staple, both up by Rs 589 from the previous year.

Vaishnaw said that MSP hikes are in line with the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and the government’s 2018-19 budget commitment to ensure MSP is at least 1.5 times the cost of production.

As per estimates provided by the government, the margin over the cost of production is likely to be highest in the case of bajra (63 per cent), followed by maize and tur (59 per cent each), and urad (53 per cent). For other crops, the estimated margin remains at 50 per cent.

Officials noted that the government has been focusing on encouraging the cultivation of pulses, oilseeds and nutri-cereals by offering relatively higher support prices to diversify crop patterns and reduce import reliance.