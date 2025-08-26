Centre hands over CM Rekha Gupta’s security back to Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Union government has reassigned the security of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to the Delhi Police, withdrawing the Z-category cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that was being considered for her after last week’s incident.

According to official sources cited by the PTI, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had initially directed the CRPF’s VIP security wing to extend Z-category protection to the chief minister following an attack on her during a public hearing. However, before the formal orders were issued, the Centre decided to entrust her security back to the Delhi Police.

Gupta was attacked on the morning of August 20 at her Civil Lines camp office during a Jan Sunwai programme. Her office described the assault as a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her.” The Union government had responded the next day by asking the CRPF to extend its cover, but the plan was later revised.

The Delhi Police is leading the investigation into the incident and has arrested two individuals so far. The main accused has been identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji, a 41-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Rajkot, Gujarat. Police officials said additional security measures have already been put in place around Gupta’s movements and official engagements.

With the latest decision, Gupta will continue to receive high-level security, but it will be provided by the Delhi Police rather than the CRPF’s specialised VIP unit. Sources said this arrangement ensures continuity and allows the local police to integrate protection with their operational framework in the capital. The reassignment comes at a time when political leaders are increasingly holding public interaction programmes such as Jan Sunwai. Officials noted that the Delhi Police remains fully capable of handling the security needs of the chief minister while also managing crowd control and law and order during such events. Officials emphasised that there will be no dilution of the security cover. The chief minister’s protection detail has been strengthened, with more personnel and enhanced coordination for her public appearances. The investigation into the August 20 incident is continuing, and security agencies are closely monitoring the situation. The chief minister will remain under full protection, with the Delhi Police now in charge of her safety.with agency inputs