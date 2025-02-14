Centre grants Z-category security cover to Dalai Lama

New Delhi: The Centre has extended a Z-category armed security cover to Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in response to potential security threats, official sources said on Thursday.

The Union Home Ministry has tasked the VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with protecting the 89-year-old leader. Under the new arrangement, CRPF commandos will provide Z-category security to the Dalai Lama across the country.

Previously, he was under a limited security detail provided by the Himachal Pradesh Police, with additional protection from local police during visits to Delhi or other locations. However, following a review by central intelligence agencies, the government has now ensured a uniform security cover, a senior official said.

A dedicated team of around 30 CRPF commandos will guard the Dalai Lama in shifts, the official added. In a parallel move, the Home Ministry has also sanctioned Z-category security for BJP leader Sambit Patra in Manipur. The 50-year-old Puri MP, who oversees the party’s affairs in the violence-hit state, has been granted the cover in light of ongoing ethnic unrest.