Centre gives ‘one-time’ option to IAS, IPS, IFoS officers to get benefits of OPS

New Delhi: The Centre has decided to give a one-time option for IAS, IPS and IFoS officers to get the benefits of the old pension scheme provided they were appointed before December 22, 2003, the cut-off date for notification of national pension system (NPS).



The move comes on the basis of the judgments of various courts allowing benefits of the old defined benefit pension scheme to government servants appointed on or after January 1, 2004 against the posts/vacancies advertised for recruitment prior to the notification of NPS. The Centre said it got representations in this regard from the officers of all India services (AIS) -- Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

The matter has been examined in consultation with the Department of Expenditure and it has been decided that the AIS officers, who have been appointed against a post/vacancy which was advertised/notified for recruitment prior to the date of notification of NPS (i.e. 22.12.2003) and who are covered under NPS on joining service on or after 01.01.2004, may be granted one-time option to be covered under the provisions of old pension scheme...,” said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry. Therefore, members of AIS selected through civil services examination, 2003 and 2004, and Indian Forest Service examination, 2003 are eligible to be covered under these provisions, it added.

“This option may be exercised by the concerned members of service latest by 30th November, 2023,” said the order issued on Thursday. The members of service, who are eligible to exercise the option in accordance with these instructions but who do not exercise this option by the stipulated date, shall continue to be covered by NPS, it added.

The option once exercised shall be final, the order said.