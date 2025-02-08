Centre forms committee to counter misleading ads on processed food

New Delhi: The Centre has established a 19-member committee to address misleading publicity about processed food products, led by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan. The committee will develop a comprehensive strategy to identify and prevent misleading food product advertisements, with a focus on protecting consumer rights and promoting transparency in the processed food sector. “The committee shall focus on identifying misleading publicity, recommending regulatory frameworks, and ensuring effective communication,” according to official documents. Its scope includes examining existing advertisements, labels, and promotional practices, and recommending amendments to current regulatory frameworks. The committee comprises representatives from multiple ministries and industry bodies, including the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Food Processing Industries secretary, Consumer Affairs secretary, FSSAI chairman, and industry chamber representatives from FICCI, CII, and ASSOCHAM, along with various food processors’ associations.

The food processing sector has shown significant growth, recording an average annual growth rate of 5.35 per cent over eight years through 2022-23. It contributed 7.66 per cent to manufacturing and 8.45 per cent to agriculture sectors’ Gross Value Addition in 2022-23.

Employment data highlights the sector’s importance. The Annual Survey of Industries reported 20.68 lakh workers in the registered food processing sector, while the unregistered sector supported 51.11 lakh workers, constituting 14.18 per cent of unregistered manufacturing employment.

The committee is expected to hold its first meeting soon, with the goal of developing guidelines to ensure accurate information and ethical advertising practices in the processed food industry.

mpost with agency inputs