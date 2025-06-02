‘Centre failed to prevent Pahalgam terror attack’: Trinamool tears into Centre over security, funds and federal bias

Kolkata: Following Union Home minister Amit Shah’s jibe against the Mamata Banerjee-led state government in Bengal, the ruling party in the state Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday hit back with a point-by-point rebuttal while demanding Shah’s resignation for his alleged failure to prevent the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

In a Press conference addressed by TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sagarika Ghose, the party accused Shah of “gross incompetence”, highlighting security failures under his leadership and questioning his accountability. The Pahalgam attack, executed despite Home Ministry’s oversight of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Border Security Force, has fuelled TMC’s charge that Shah has allegedly jeopardised the safety of Indians nationwide.

Trinamool’s rebuttal sought to dismantle Shah’s allegations against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On Shah’s claim that Banerjee cannot stop infiltration, TMC leaders countered by questioning how terrorists entered India under Shah’s watch while noting that the Bengal government gave land for fencing as asked for by the Home Ministry. TMC labelled Shah a “failed Home minister”, unfit to ensure national security.

Regarding Shah’s accusation that Banerjee and her party is insulting Operation Sindoor, TMC clarified that Banerjee consistently saluted the armed forces, unlike BJP leaders who allegedly mocked the operation. The party also refuted Shah’s claims of election violence, pointing out that Central Forces, under Shah’s Home Ministry, oversee polls, exposing his alleged “incapability”.

Further, TMC dismissed Shah’s allegations of coal and cattle scams, noting that smuggling occurs under the Union Home Ministry’s watch. They accused Shah of meeting coal mafia Joydeb Khan during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, questioning his integrity.

On cultural issues, Trinamool debunked Shah’s claims of obstructed Durga Puja processions, emphasising Mamata Banerjee’s role in securing UNESCO recognition for the festival. Regarding Sandeshkhali and RG Kar incidents, TMC highlighted swift action by Kolkata Police and the state’s Aparajita Law, contrasting this with BJP’s alleged protection of culprits in cases like Prajwal Revanna.

Finally, Trinamool challenged Shah to release a white paper on funds allocated to Bengal, claiming BJP owes the state over Rs 1.70 lakh crore. As Bengal gears up for 2026 elections, Trinamool vowed to teach BJP a lesson for its “vendetta politics”.

On Shah’s claim that BJP has increased vote share in Bengal and will form government after 2026 state polls, TMC said BJP lost 60+ seats in the last Lok Sabha elections and had to rely on support from two parties. “BJP wants Bengal by hook or by crook. However, the people of Bengal — who have been deprived of their rights by the BJP as an act of revenge for the 2021 polls — will again teach BJP a lesson in 2026,” said the TMC leaders.